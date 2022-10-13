Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,412 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 55,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 563,610 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 578,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 479,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

