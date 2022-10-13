StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DKS opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.