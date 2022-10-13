Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.