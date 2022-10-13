Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on BMRN. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
