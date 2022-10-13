Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

NYSE XOM opened at $98.43 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $410.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

