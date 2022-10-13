International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 578,237 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

