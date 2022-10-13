Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HD opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.