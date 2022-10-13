Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 100.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.