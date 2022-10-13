Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 280,180 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,123,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 280,180 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Verizon Communications worth $310,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

