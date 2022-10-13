Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of DocuSign worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

