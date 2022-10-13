Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

