Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,653,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 690,983 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 511,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSXMK stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.