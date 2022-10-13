Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Shares of HD stock opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $287.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.