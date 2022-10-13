Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $153,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of AR opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.