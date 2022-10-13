Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 235,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 130,159 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.