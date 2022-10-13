Bailard Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,102.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,235.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,247.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,081.67 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

