Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iStar by 47.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 66.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in iStar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $740.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

