Bailard Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

WTFC opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

