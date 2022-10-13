Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

