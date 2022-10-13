Bailard Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 383.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $335.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $328.27 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.14 and its 200-day moving average is $435.39.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

