31,600 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Navient by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.57. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.