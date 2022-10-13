Bailard Inc. Invests $443,000 in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APOG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on APOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

