Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

