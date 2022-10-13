Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

