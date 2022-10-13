Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $533,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

AIT opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.