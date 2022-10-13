Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Entergy by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.52 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

