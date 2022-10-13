Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 6,716 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,716.67.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.