Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,427 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

