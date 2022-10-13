Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 4,600 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

