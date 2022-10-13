Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

