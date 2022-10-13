Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 741 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $96.52 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

