Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,009 shares of company stock worth $5,363,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

