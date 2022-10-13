Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.44). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

