Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 29,389 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.