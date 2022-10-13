Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.39 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603,149 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $134.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

