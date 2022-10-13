Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.44% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,825,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000.

IAK opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $77.83 and a 52-week high of $93.64.

