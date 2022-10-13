Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,028 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.77 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

