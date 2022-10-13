Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,465 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 59.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 40.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,395 shares of company stock worth $1,993,964. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.