Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $139.67 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

