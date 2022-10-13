Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,450 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 17.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $43,556,000. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in QuantumScape by 5.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $654,008.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $654,008.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,812.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,208,907 shares of company stock valued at $14,578,765 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). QuantumScape’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

