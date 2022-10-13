Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $58,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

