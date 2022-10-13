Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 7,531 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

