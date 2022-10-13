Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $64,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pentair Price Performance

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNR opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

