Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,011 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $384.07 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.94 and a 52-week high of $798.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

