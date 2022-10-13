Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $68,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $88.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

