Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,404 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 563.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 197,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AAP opened at $169.32 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $189.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.