HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $200.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.91.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

