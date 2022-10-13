CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

