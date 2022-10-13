Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460,768 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 332,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

SRPT stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.58). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.