West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $239.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

