Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $200.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.91.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

